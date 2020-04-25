ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Many fans speculated where former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm may go when he opted to forgo his senior season at UGA to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Now they have their answer.
Jake Fromm was selected 167th overall in the fifth round of the Draft Saturday, and will now be joining the Buffalo Bills.
Fromm was a well respected figure at UGA over the past few seasons, being a crucial part of much of the Bulldogs' recent success.
Round 5, No. 167 overall: @BuffaloBills select @GeorgiaFootball QB Jake Fromm.https://t.co/bdFw4aGKr9#NFLDraft— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) April 25, 2020
