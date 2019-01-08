It takes hard work to be the best, but former UGA quarterback Aaron Murray is taking it to another level while preparing for a comeback.
"You’ve got to go through the pain a little bit to be able to push your body and push your mind," said Murray.
He's training to become the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Legends. A new team that will kick off their season after the Super Bowl in a new league called the Alliance of American Football.
"I was like hey why not go play some football. It’s in my backyard. I live about 10 minutes away from Turner so I’m excited."
Murray is best known for his days at the University of Georgia where he become the all-time SEC passing leader. In 2014, he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, but saw minimal playing time in the NFL.
"I think there were times when I was in KC or Philly where I tried to do too much," he said. "Like I said, I tried to get those four or five touchdowns in that big preseason game where just go out there and execute the offense and show them you are a master-of-it."
Murray hopes to master the game the second time around and become a stand-out in the new spring league with home games being played at Georgia State Stadium, potentially giving Murray another shot at the big time.
"The fact that I get to stay home, play in front of my family, play in front of my friends and fans who I got to play in front of for four great years at the University of Georgia I think that’s what really sold it the most for me."
The future is bright for Murray. His trainer, David Buer, said he's in the best shape of his life.
"It’s a completely different human being. He doesn’t even resemble the individual that walked through our doors from day 1," said Buer.
Buer uses electrical stimulators to enhance performance. Each workout focusing on physical strength and mental toughness.
"I would take Aaron Murray right now over any quarterback in the NFL."
When asked who Murray thinks will be in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII, he said he thinks it will be the Chiefs and Saints.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
