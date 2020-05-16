ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- New York Giants cornerback Deandre Lamar Baker, a former UGA star, turned himself into the Broward Sheriff's Office Saturday after being wanted on felony armed robbery charges.
Baker, along with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, were both allegedly involved in an armed robbery during a house party Wednesday night in Mirimar, Florida.
On top of four counts of armed robbery, Baker is also being charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a fire arm.
Baker's court appearance is not yet scheduled. Stay with CBS46 for more details on this story as they become available.
Read more:
Police in southeast Florida have issued arrest warrants for two NFL players for armed robbery, according to the police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.