ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Seven suspects, including five former Verizon store employees, were indicted on Thursday for allegedly opening Verizon accounts using stolen identity information and charging tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise to those accounts, according to investigators.
The ex-employees opened accounts in three Verizon stores throughout metro-Atlanta including Newnan, Buckhead, and Smyrna from November 2018 through May 2019. Officials say the suspects then used the accounts to purchase tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of wireless phones and accessories. The incident caused the victims to receive bills for the merchandise charged on the fraudulent accounts. Upon discovering the fraud, Verizon immediately terminated the employees.
“These former employees abused their positions—and numerous unsuspecting victims—by allegedly using stolen identity information to steal thousands of dollars. Identity theft remains an all-too-common scourge causing widespread damage. We are targeting the problem through our valued partnerships with federal, state, and local authorities and with private companies,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak.
On August 28, the grand jury charged Edward Bolden Jr., 37, Roland Newell, 31, Robert Woods, 30, Christian James, 36, Marchel D. Robinson, 33, James Miller, 34, and Eric Gamboa, 39, with conspiracy, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft.
The case is being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
FTC info:
https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0497-credit-freeze-faqs
