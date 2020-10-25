ATLANTA (CBS46)—CBS46 News has learned presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday.
According to the Biden’s campaign, “in the afternoon, Vice President Biden will deliver remarks in Warm Springs on bringing Americans together to address the crises facing our nation.”
Following his Warm Springs event, Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at a drive-in event in Atlanta to encourage voters to vote the last week of early voting in Georgia.
Many pollsters and political pundits consider Georgia to be a competitive state in the upcoming presidential election.
Joe Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, is set to visit Macon and Savannah on Monday.
This comes after a visit from Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ visit to Atlanta on Friday.
