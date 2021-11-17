METTER, Ga. (CBS46) — A former youth pastor in Metter has been charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation and two counts of Sexual Battery.
According to the GBI, the Candler County Sheriff's Office requested the investigation into 22-year-old Steve Macallin Thomas of Garfield.
Thomas is a former youth pastor at the Restoration Worship Center. He turned himself in to the Candler County Jail on Monday.
The victims that have been identified so far were children under the age of 15 at the time of the incidents.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
