Just off Georgia 400 at the Buford/Cumming exit in Forsyth County, people are moving on from politics, despite this latest attack on the Governor and Secretary of State for their handling of the election.
“At this point I think it’s pointless. I think we’ve gotten so far away from the election now that it’s pointless,” Resident Dexter Mitchell said.
A big, bright billboard refers to Kemp and Raffensperger as traitors and treasonist RINOs who should be locked up.
Kimberly Hayes calls it a sign of the times, but not where our focus should be.
“I definitely think it’s nonsense,” Hayes said. “I feel like we should just focus on the bigger picture and the bigger picture is bringing life and an ending and elimination of this pandemic and figure out how we can all conquer together versus against each other.”
Resident Greg Henson couldn’t agree more and says the message is full of hot air.
“I feel like this is a sign of the times, but I feel like it’s going too far,” Resident Greg Henson said.
CBS46 contacted the billboard company, Revelation, to find out who’s behind the message, but they never responded.
“The election was clear, it was fair, and I was a Trump supporter and after what happened on the 6th that was it,” Mitchell said.
CBS46 reached out to the Governor and Secretary of State. The Secretary of State's office told me they have no comment. We also spoke with Patrick Bell, Chairman of the Republican Party in Forsyth County, and he does not know who took out the ad. He did say the party is frustrated with the Governor and Secretary of State, but that they do not agree with the message on the billboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.