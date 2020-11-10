A member of the Forsyth County Sheriff's department has been terminated in connection to a child pornography investigation.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Chief Deputy Grady Sanford was terminated Tuesday morning after a search of his residence, and booked into the Cherokee County Jail.
Forsyth Sheriff Ron Freeman was notified of the search of Sanford's Windsor Green Court around 7:40 a.m.
“To say this is a shock is a gross understatement. We intentionally set our standards high at Forsyth County. Regardless of rank, every employee must meet those moral and legal standards. There is no room for this type of crime in our State, and certainly not in the law enforcement profession. Our trust and that of our community has been betrayed. I’ve made a commitment to be transparent, even when one of our own employees does wrong. No one is exempt and no one is above the law,” said Sheriff Freeman.
The GBI launched an investigation following the November National Center of Missing and Exploited Children report that detailed images depicting child sexual abuse being uploaded to the Internet.
An investigation into the IP address that was used to log onto an email platform was traced back to the home on Windsor Green Court residence.
The execution of a search warrant of Sanford's residence resulted in "probable cause" for his arrest. He is also charged with two counts of distributing child pornography.
