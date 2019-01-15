Forsyth County, GA (CBS46) A Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputy, who was severely injured in a crash in 2017, is back on the job.
In November of 2017, Deputy First Class Rod Reeves had stopped his patrol vehicle on the side of Georgia 400 when an alleged drunk driver smashed into the back of his vehicle.
Reeves had five surgeries, including a total hip replacement. He's thankful for everyone who rallied around him.
We had so much support pouring in from when they heard back my accident, no only from them but from other jurisdictions both within the state and outside of the state so I was very grateful to have that type of support system," said Reeves.
Deputy Reeves has a new SUV and a new position as he gets back to work.
