FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—A Forsyth County police K9 helped track down a man wanted for a kidnapping in Cobb County.
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a “suspicious activity call” in northeast Forsyth County.
When deputies arrived, the suspect reportedly fled into a nearby wooded area.
Deputies then set up a perimeter and called in K9 Flash to help find the suspect.
“The suspect ran across Highway 53 but didn't make it far with FCSO deputies on his tail,” a Facebook post said.
Officers tracked the suspect down and later determined he had an active warrant in Cobb County.
There were no injuries, and Forsyth County deputies are expected to file additional charges, according to a spokesperson.
