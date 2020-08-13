FORSYTH CO, Ga. (CBS46)—School administrators and parents have finalized their plans as students in Georgia’s seventh largest school district head back to school today.
Forsyth County school officials released details on how the school district will handle COVID-19 cases.
According to school officials, all positive COVID-19 cases must be reported to the school nurse or school administrator.
In addition, if a staff member is alerted to a COVID-19 case, the staff member should then contact their immediate supervisor.
Forsyth County schools does not have a mask requirement for students or teachers. Administrators are asking teachers and students to wear a mask when it is feasible: buses, classrooms, corridors, ect.
Parents of elementary students were given the option to take classes in-person or virtually. The school district noted 34% of elementary school children in the county will attend the school district virtually.
Students in grades 6-12 were given three options: Full-time in-person learning at the student's school; full-time virtual learning from home; or a combination of in-person and one or more virtual learning courses.
According to Forsyth County school officials, 38% of middle school students are taking one or more virtual courses; 36% of high school students are taking one or more virtual courses; and 19% are full-time virtual.
The school district serves approximately 51,000+ students in 22 elementary, 10 middle, and 7 high schools.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported there were a total of 2,416 COVID-19 cases, and 26 people have died from COVID-19 in Forsyth County. The health department noted approximately 252, 0000 people live in Forsyth County.
For more information, Forsyth County parents are asked to read the school district's FAQ website: https://bit.ly/2XVWifs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.