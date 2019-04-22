FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Forsyth County Sheriff's deputies are currently searching for a man who took off from the scene of an accident.
The crash took place on Martin Road near GA 400.
The man police are looking for is described as a black male who was wearing a hoodie and pajama pants.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
