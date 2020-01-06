Forsyth County is the Richest County in Georgia

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- According to a new study by 24/7 Wall St. Forsyth County is the richest of county in Georgia.
The median household income for a family in Forsyth County is $101,743 in comparison to a statewide average of $55,679.
Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the median household income in over 2,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide to identify the richest county in each state.
Richest Counties in the 10 Largest US States by Population
- California – Santa Clara County
- Texas – Fort Bend County
- Florida – St. John’s County
- New York – Nassau County
- Pennsylvania – Chester County
- Illinois – Kendall County
- Ohio – Delaware County
- Georgia – Forsyth County
- North Carolina – Wake County
- Michigan – Livingston County
Median household income varies considerably from state to state from as little as $43,600 in Mississippi to as much as nearly $82,000 in Maryland, and the difference can be even greater across communities and municipalities within states.
Another factor contributing to higher incomes in the counties on this list is the skill level of the labor force. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with only a high school diploma earns $749 a week and about 71% less than the median weekly wage of $1,281 for those with a bachelor’s degree.
All but three counties on this list are home to a larger share of college-educated adults than the state.
