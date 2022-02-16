FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Forsyth County father remains in the ICU at a North Carolina hospital after he survived a "devastating" snowboarding accident over the weekend.
Brianna Daniel told CBS46 her husband, Travis Daniel, was snowboarding in the Maggie Valley, near Asheville, North Carolina on Saturday when he overshot a turn and fell off a 20-foot cliff, breaking his neck.
“I just really need him to pull through this,” she said. “I’m trying to be strong because I don’t want him to know that I’m worried.”
Travis underwent an emergency three-hour surgery. Doctors had to insert permeant screws between five to six of his vertebrae to realign Travis’ spine. While the 36-year-old can speak, he is now paralyzed from the chest down
“It’s devastating,” Brianna said. “He is my rock. I call him my boulder, actually. This is not a broken leg; this is his future and so we’re just desperate for help.”
Brianna wants her husband transferred to a hospital in North Georgia, but she said she’s had no luck. The family was also hoping to move Travis to the Shepherd Center when he’s ready for rehabilitation, but their insurance threw them a devastating blow.
“Our insurance will not cover the Shepherd Center,” Brianna said. “I just want him to have the best care. I want him to be surrounded by family.”
Even more frightening for Brianna is the thought of the couple’s three children not being able to enjoy life to the fullest with their dad. She said the kids are worried about their “hero.”
“I’m scared for my kids,” she said while wiping tears from her eyes. Travis is such a hands-on father. He takes them to school every day. He’s 100% involved all the time. They’re used to big burly dad carrying them around and wrestling with them and throwing the baseball.”
Despite the odds, Brianna said Travis is in good spirits. The family is now leaning on their faith, praying for a miracle.
“He’s strong and has a great attitude, and he’s loved by so many people,” Brianna said. “I cry multiple times a day reading the support he has, and that is really encouraging to him.”
Travis’ family and friends have started an online fundraiser to help with his medical bills. If you would like to donate, click here.
