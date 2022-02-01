FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Forsyth County Schools are removing 8 books from all of its school because of "sexually explicit content."
The decision was made after a parent complained to Supt. Dr. Jeff Bearden.
Bearden asked school staff members to review any material they believed contained explicit content. Out of 15 books reviewed, 8 books were selected to be removed.
The books are:
“All Boys Aren’t Blue,” by George M. Johnson
“Juliet Takes a Breath,” by Gabby Rivera
“L8r, g8r,” by Lauren Myracle
“Me Earl and the Dying Girl,” by Jesse Andrews
“Nineteen Minutes,” by Jodi Picoult
“Out of Darkness,” by Ashley Hope Perez
“The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison
“The Infinite Moment of Us,” by Lauren Myracle
The move follows a decision made by a Tennessee school district to ban the Holocauset graphic novel titled "Maus."
The Pulitizer-winning book tells the story of author Art Spiegelman's relationship with his father, who is a Holocaust survivor, by depicting Jews as mice and Nazis as cats.
Additionally, books by a celebrated Black children's author and illustrator Jerry Craft were pulled from a school library in Texas. The books told the stories of Black boys who experience racism in schools. Books about gay teenagers have also been pulled from the shelves of school libraries in Texas.
"The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison is about a Depression-era Black girl who is called ugly and wishes she had blue eyes like white people.
"All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson is about the trials and triumphs faced by gay Black boys.
"Juliet Takes a Breath" by Gabby Rivera is about a young, queer Puerto Rican woman from the Brox who spends a summer in Portland as an intern to a hippy white woman.
