FORSYTH Co., GA (CBS46)—The Forsyth County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for aggravated child molestation.
According to a Facebook post, officers are looking for Ronald Pelissero.
Officers said he is known to drive a 2006 Toyota Tundra SR5, 4-door pickup.
The Tundra has GA tag RPQ-7739.
Anyone with information on Pelissero’s whereabouts should contact Detective Haff at 770-781-3047.
