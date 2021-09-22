ATLANTA (CBS46) — A PE teacher for the Forsyth County School District was arrested Sept. 20 in Florida for indecent exposure, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
Coby Shane Rosson, 35, is accused of exposing himself to people in a resort pool in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
One victim was able to provide a cell phone video of Rosson, who was fully disrobed and masturbating, as he looked down on guests in the pool.
Another victim, who was floating in the pool, told police that she saw the teacher watching her and others in the pool, including the pool, while he masturbated.
Rosson told police that he was drinking before the incident and he and his wife have not had much "alone time" lately and that he "made a bad" choice.
Rosson does not have any previous convictions or criminal history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.