SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) – He’s only 16 years old, but already, a Lambert High School student is turning heads across the country for his efforts to educate peers and adults about the dangers of vaping.
Vinayak Menon of Suwanee told CBS46 it’s alarming to see how many kids are addicted to nicotine, and in many cases, their parents have no idea.
“These vaping devices are much more sleek,” said Vinayak. “They look like USB devices, and they can easily be concealed.”
A couple of years ago, Vinayak decided to do something to try to stop vaping from taking hold of his community. He began serving on the Forsyth County Drug Awareness Council. He also traveled to Washington D.C. to speak with lawmakers and policy makers to try to convince them to ban flavored vaping and e-cigarette products.
In March, he moderated a virtual town hall meeting in his community.
“Really what I tried to do was bring stakeholders from across our community – people in healthcare, education, treatment and law enforcement – to talk about what kind of challenges the pandemic was creating and how families could figure out solutions,” he said.
“Young people like Vinayak are not only fearless, they pave the way for the future,” said Matthew Myers, president of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
Myers says it’s easy to see why his group chose Vinayak as one of its Youth Advocates of the Year. He’ll be recognized in a virtual ceremony Wednesday night.
“It is much harder for legislative leaders to say no to a young person who takes on the responsibility to protect his peers, his community and his state,” Myers said.
Vinayak said he sometimes gets pushback from peers, but he won’t stop trying to get them to quit.
“When you deliver people with information about the extent to which this is harming their bodies, harming their brains, harming their lungs, I think at a certain point in time, people start reconsidering these devices,” he said.
