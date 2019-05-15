FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Forsyth County is building a wall, but his one is intended to keep people off Settles Bridge.
The abandoned structure is a popular spot for thrill-seekers who jump into the Chattahoochee River. The bridge connects Forsyth and Gwinnett counties.
Several people have died after jumping from the old bridge. Two deaths in 2017, prompted Gwinnett County officials to put up additional warning signage near their side of the bridge. Now Forsyth County has approved plans to build a wall on their side.
The metal wall will be 8-feet high and 24-feet long. CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson spoke with Karen Shields, Director of Communications for Forsyth County, about the plans.
“They’re not going to weld it to the existing structure because they don't want to get into a situation where it might compromise the integrity of what's currently there because of the age of the bridge, so what they're going to do is clamp it on. And they're hoping that by placing it about six-feet out onto the existing structure is that what it will do is prevent access to the bridge.
The wall is expected to cost $9,1000. It will block access to Forsyth County's side of the bridge but there will still be access to Gwinnett County’s side.
