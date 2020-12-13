The Forsyth County School District made the decision Saturday to transition all high school students, with the exception of Special Education Self-Contained classes, to virtual learning beginning Monday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
This shift to virtual learning will be in effect until December 22.
According to a statement from the school district:
"As you are aware, we have recently had an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and direct exposures in Forsyth County Schools. As such, we have made the decision to move all high school students, with the exception of Special Education Self-Contained classes, to virtual learning beginning Monday, December 14 through December 22, 2020.
During this time, we ask that all parents/guardians continue to contact their school if a student tests positive for COVID-19. Teachers and staff will report to school as normal during this time period. Monday will be a planning day for staff. Students who need to pick up medication or other items may do so on Monday. Virtual learning will begin on Tuesday.
There is no change for high school students currently learning virtually from home for this semester. Student extra-curricular activities will continue after school so long as the activity/athletic is not experiencing an outbreak. For athletics, we request that only family members of our participating athletes and cheerleaders attend during this time period. Attendees are expected to take their temperatures prior to leaving home, wear masks, practice social distancing, and stay home if they are sick.
We also request that all FCS students and families continue to practice proactive COVID-19 preventive actions during this time, especially avoiding large gatherings, wearing masks, and practicing social distancing while in public. For specific expectations for instruction, itslearning, and mid-term exams, visit your school’s website. We appreciate your continued support as we work to ensure our school district is healthy and safe for learning."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.