CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) – The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department fired Deputy Todd Franklin for failing to show up to work and looked at pornography on his work phone at least once.
The Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into Deputy Franklin after the Forsyth County Board of Education complained the deputy wasn’t performing his duties of traffic control at the Board of Education and was billing the board for time when he wasn’t there.
When investigators looked at the video recordings, they said Franklin is seen, “looking at an explicit website on a cellular telephone for several minutes…Franklin also has a discussion on the phone with someone about the upload of explicit material.” Investigators said Franklin also met up with a woman he was allegedly having an affair with while on duty.
The FCSO said on at least three occasions in January and February, Franklin was paid for time worked when he wasn’t working.
Based on the findings, the sheriff’s office’s investigation found Franklin was in neglect of duty, wasn’t fully truthful with investigators, committed conduct unbecoming for on and off duty actions, and violated moral conduct rules. Franklin was fired by the Sheriff’s Office in April.
The Sheriff's Office released a statement about the incident that read:
The Deputy in question was terminated for serious acts of misconduct that are not in keeping with the rules and regulations of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. A thorough investigation was conducted by the Office of Professional Standards, which found the employee to have engaged in serious misconduct.
In a day and time when so many Law Enforcement Officers and other first responders have excelled in their service to their community during a national crisis, that any employee would act contrary to the heroic work done by the nearly 500 members of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office should never take away from the dedication the men and women of the FCSO show their community every day. When someone acts as this former employee did, they lose their right to work alongside those Deputies and employees who serve with such distinction and heroism daily. The Sheriff has made it expressly clear that unethical, illegal, or immoral acts will lead to termination from this agency; every employee has heard this directly from the Sheriff. There is no room for this conduct here, and the men and women of FCSO, as well as our citizens, deserve better.
