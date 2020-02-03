BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (CBSS46) -- Daphne Police are looking for 25-year-old Gary Kyle Turner of Forsyth, GA.
Turner is wanted for attempted murder after shooting a 33-year-old man at the Lake Forest Shell store Sunday.
The shooting occurred after a domestic situation.
Turner is believed to be driving a black Nissan car. If you have information regarding Turner's whereabouts, please call Daphne Detectives at 251-620-0150.
