CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) – A Forsyth County high school issued a letter to parents and guardians on Thursday addressing the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the United States.

The school is asking those with family members who recently returned from China to wait for the 14-day incubation period (beginning the day of return to the U.S.) to expire before they enroll their child in school or return to school.

The school said the days missed will not count as absences. Students will be provided online learning during that time, if needed.

School officials emphasized that there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Forsyth County schools.

The World Health Organization on Thursday declared coronavirus a global health emergency. There are six confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States.

Read the full letter below: