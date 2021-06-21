FORT BENNING, Ga (CBS46) — A 29-year-old soldier at Fort Benning passed away following a motorcycle accident.
Fort Benning and the U.S Army Maneuver Center of Excellence confirmed Sgt. Ryan C. Ozment died two days after the accident on June 20th.
Ozment, an infantryman and platform committee instructor had been a member of the Army since May of 2011. He also spent a year deployed in Afghanistan.
Ozment was a decorated soldier with eight awards and decorations including the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal and National Defense Service Medal.
He is survived by his spouse and three children.
At this time, the accident remains under investigation.
