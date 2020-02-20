CRAWFORD County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A source confirmed to CBS46 that Anitra Gunn's death has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was performed Thursday.

The cause of death hasn't been determined, as investigators await results from a toxicology report.

Boyfriend of murdered college student arrested days after her disappearance PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A desperate search to find 23-year-old Anitra Gunn came to an e…

Gunn's body was found earlier this week in a wooded area in Crawford County. The Fort Valley State student hadn't been seen since Valentine's Day.

Gunn, 23, went to Westlake High School in Atlanta. Her former boyfriend was arrested this week on unrelated charges.

Police accuse him of vandalizing Gunn's car earlier this month. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.