Fort Valley, GA (CBS46) Three people, including two students at Fort Valley State University, were killed in a weekend crash in central Georgia.
According to CBS affiliate WMAZ, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night on Highway 49 in Fort Valley. WMAZ also reports the tractor trailer and vehicle collided near the intersection with Woolfolk Road.
Two students at Fort Valley State, Precious Waters, 20 and Kierston Robinson, 19, along with 55 year-old Georgia Harris, the driver of a semi tractor trailer, were killed in the crash.
It is unclear who was at fault.
A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the university's C.W. Pettigrew Center Lawn in Fort Valley.
Please Join Our Wildcat Family in Celebrating the lives of Precious Waters and Kearsten Robinson #FVSU pic.twitter.com/65rPJuT5lz— FVSU SGA (@SgaFvsu) April 1, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.