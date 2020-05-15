ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Fortune 500 company is making its way to Atlanta, and is bringing with it over a thousand new high-tech jobs.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Friday Microsoft Corporation will open a new facility in West Midtown, anticipated in summer of 2021.
The $75 million investment will create 1,500 new high-tech jobs in West Midtown, according to the press release.
“Atlanta has a rich culture and history of innovation, making it a unique place for tech growth,” said Terrell Cox, general manager, Microsoft.
Microsoft says their new facility will be a client-facing workplace that will focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services, including retail space for engaging directly with customers.
The new facility will occupy the 523,000 square feet in the Atlantic Yards complex at Atlantic Station.
“We are beyond thrilled and excited that a world-class technology company like Microsoft selected Fulton County for its latest major expansion,” said Fulton County Board of Commission Chairman Robb Pitts.
Governor Kemp released the following statement in regards to the new Atlanta facility:
“We are excited that a global leader like Microsoft Corp. is expanding its investment in Georgia with tech jobs that will be truly beneficial to the company and our state,” said Governor Kemp. I am confident that our top-notch tech talent and education pipeline will continue to be an asset to Microsoft. We are laser-focused on providing high-quality jobs for hardworking Georgians, and I thank Microsoft for our growing partnership.”
