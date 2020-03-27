ATLANTA (CBS46) -- There are now more than 12,800 children in Georgia’s foster care system. Advocates believe the pandemic will only make things worse.
“We’re getting a lot more referrals from DFCS in terms of children needing foster care placement,” said Cheryl Williams, Assistant Branch Manager of Georgia’s Bethany Christian Services.
She said foster families are desperately needed right now.
“We are looking for individuals that just have a heart to really care for and love on children that have been traumatized and taken away from their families for whatever reason,” according to Williams.
CBS46 has learned that job loss, domestic violence, substance abuse and mental health issues are all issues that will drive more kids into the system right now.
“That added stress really can impact a family and unfortunately, sometimes we see that manifested into abuse and neglect of children and so we will be seeing more children come into care because of the impact of the pandemic,” Williams said.
If you’re interested in fostering a child, Bethany Christian Services is now hosting informational and training sessions online.
“You don’t have to have a certain income, you can be single, you don’t have to own your own home,” Williams explained. “The state will help that family with any financial issues they have and so the foster family will receive a monthly per diem to help meet the needs of that family in that home.”
Kids of all ages need loving, supportive homes right now. Williams said this is an especially hard time for them as well.
If you are interested in fostering a child, you can visit Bethany Christian Services website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.