ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Marcus Grant, Jr., the 6-year-old child reported missing by his father early Wednesday night has been found safe according to Atlanta Police Department.
Officers arrived at a home on the 900 block of Metropolitan Parkway following reports of a missing child. The child's father told officers that he last saw his son, identified as Marcus Grant Jr., around 4:30 p.m. after the child asked to go to the store; however, the child reportedly stayed home with the father's roommate.
The father returned home about two hours later, only to find the child missing; his roommate noted that he had not seen the child for some time.
Officers and investigators canvassed the area and asked for the public's help in locating the child who was wearing only a pair of blue shorts.
APD did not say where the child was located, but they said he was safe and in good health.
