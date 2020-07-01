LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have located a missing Lawrenceville woman after seeking the public's assistance.
The Gwinnett County Police Department say 83-year-old Eat Uy disappeared from her home on the 1500 block of Addies Place. She was last seen leaving her house for a walk around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say Uy needs constant access to medical attention. She was described wearing a black long sleeve shirt with white pants and brown shoes.
Authorities believed Uy is possibly still on foot in the area. Details of where she was safely located have not been released.
