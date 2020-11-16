DeKalb County police searching for a missing man diagnosed with dementia have found him and he is safe.
Police say 74-year-old Howard Wright was last seen leaving his Decatur home around 11 a.m.
He was wearing a black track suit, black cowboy hat and boots while in the Flat Shoals-Clifton Springs area.
The DeKalb County Police Department tweeted just before midnight that Wright has been found.
