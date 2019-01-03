CRAWFORDVILLE, Ga. (AP) A search for a missing Georgia couple has ended after two bodies were found in a burned pickup truck.
Greene County Sheriff Donnie Harrison says deputies have called off the effort to locate Steven Rhodes and his wife Melissa Meeks Rhodes. The two were reported missing on New Year's Eve and believed to have been traveling in Steven Rhodes' black modified Ford pickup.
News outlets report that deputies found a Ford pickup truck Tuesday with two deceased individuals inside. Taliaferro County Sheriff Marc Richards says it appears to be a murder-suicide. Investigators say they found a shotgun and shell casings at the scene.
A Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement says positive identification couldn't immediately be made. Autopsies will be performed.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
