ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Mattie's Call has been issued for a 68-year-old man suffering from dementia in Atlanta.
Police say Dennis Hebert was last seen on April 16 around 7:45 p.m. at his home on Valley View Road. According to investigators, he left his home in a gray 2019 Dodge Caravan with a paper tag.
Hebert was described wearing a dark blue shirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.
On Friday, police told CBS46 that Hebert has returned home safely.
