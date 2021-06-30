SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have located a 71-year-old Sandy Springs woman who was reported missing on Tuesday.
The Sandy Springs Police Department says Janice Scarborough who was last seen leaving her home on Hightower Trail near Roswell Road early Tuesday afternoon.
She is said to have a "diminished mental capacity."
Scarborough was described wearing a black and grey sweater.
Police say Scarborough might be scared and confused and it’s possible she does not know where she is or who she is.
On Wednesday, the Atlanta Police Department located Scarborough on the side of the road on North Avenue.
She was transported to the hospital for an examination and has now been united with her family, police reported.
"Thank you for sharing this with all your viewers and your assistance during this scary incident that ended in a positive note," said Sandy Springs Sergeant Salvador Ortega.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.