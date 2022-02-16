FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The Floyd County Police Department announced Wednesday that 81-year-old Villla Hubbard has been found safe.
Villa Hubbard of Armuchee was last seen around 11 a.m. on Feb. 15.
According to the investigators, Hubbard is driving a red 2006 Honda Odyssey van. There is a blue “A” on the rear window for Armuchee High School and a “Siesta Keys” as a decorative front tag.
She’s described having partially gray hair with brown eyes.
Police say Hubbard has disappeared in the past and was found in Florida.
She frequently talks about moving south.
