LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Four men are facing felony charges after being busted in an undercover operation involving the purchase of catalytic converters.
The month-long operation resulted in the arrest of Mirsad Nuhanovic, 18, Adin Hasikic, 21, Semco Beganovic, 23, and Eniz Salkic, 28. The four men allegedly attempted to purchase a catalytic converter from an undercover officer. During the investigation, officers noted a number of cases involving the converters being stolen from vehicles.
The cost of vehicle repair for this type of damage runs upwards of $1,000.
In correlation with the cases of converter theft was an increase in social media ads seeking the purchase of the vital car part for cash.
All four suspects are charged with illegal payment for regulated material and second metal recycler maintain.
