ATLANTA (CBS46) — Yelp has released its Top 100 Places to Eat in 2022 in the U.S. and Atlanta made the list.
Yelp asked its users to submit restaurants they can't wait to return to in 2022. The data science team then looked at ratings, numbers of reviews and volume of submissions to determine its Top 100 list.
Nearly all of the Top 100 restaurants are affordable spots where you can enjoy a meal for $30 or under.
Four restaurants in Atlanta and one restaurant in Augusta made the list.
They are:
Fia Restaurant, located inside The Burgess Hotel, is described as a warm and welcoming neighborhood restaurant inspired by the rustic cooking of the Western Mediterranean. Fia specializes in prime meats, seafood and vegetables. The restaurant is owned by Chef Burges Jokhi. The restaurant's bar is a tribute to Keki Bunshah, who is Freny Jokhi's father, who led the first Indian expedition to Mount Everest.
Whiskey Bird is known for combining Asian flavors with American tastes to create unexpected, uninhibited and unforgettable dishes. The name of the restaurant pays homage to the great American spirit, whiskey, which is used in the restaurant's classic cocktails. Bird is a reference to traditional Yakitori, which is Japanese for "grilled chicken." Menu highlights include the yakitori, Hong Kong sliders, sesame panko crusted chicken, bourbon glazed grilled salmon, and hummingbird cake.
The Red Phone Booth offers a genuine Prohibition-era experience in its secret speakeasy. They offer a variety of hand-crafted cocktails and offer rare, top-shelf liquor, including Yamazaki, Hibiki and Pappy Van Winkle. Their small plates feature seafood, carpaccio, beef tenderloin, Neapolitan pizza and desserts. Additionally, there are more than 100 cigar selections in a walk-in humidor. The venue features original brick floors, a honey onyx bar, a fireplace, custom Italian leather couches, and a hand-painted ceiling.
The Brunch House in Augusta is known for its cheesecakes (strawberry crunch and blue velvet are two flavors) and its Broad St. biscuits. Other menu highlights include chicken & waffles, the courthouse burger featuring their own special BBQ sauce and brown sugar pepper bacon, and alfredo bowls (chicken, shrimp and salmon). The Brunch House, which opened Feb. 1, is family owned and their food is described as modern with Southern style.
The Albert is known for its burgers and has received numerous local awards. The Diner Burger is made with American cheese, raw onions, seared meat patties, mayonnaise and French's burger. Other menu highlights include a patty melt, fried chicken, pulled pork sandwich, Atlanta dog and chicken wings. The Inman Park pub is owned by Tia Landau, whose father was Albert Einstein's godson and whose brother owns the popular Einstein's restaurant in midtown.
If you would like to see the full list, click here.
