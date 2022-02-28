ATLANTA (CBS46) — Four students at Carver Early College High School were taken to a hospital today after they reported feeling ill after ingesting a foreign substance they received from a classmate.
The parents/caregivers of those student have been contacted and the school administration and Atlanta Public Schools Police are investigating, according to a spokesperson for APS.
All students involved are facing disciplinary action with the Atlanta Public Schools/Atlanta Board of Education code of student conduct.
The condition of the students was not released to the media.
