ATLANTA (CBS46) — Four local swimmers will head to Tokyo this summer for the 2021 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Dynamo Swim Club announced four of its athletes qualified for the games at the Olympic Team Trials in Omaha last week.
25-year-old professional swimmers Jay Litherland and Gunnar Bentz will both represent Team USA for the second time. The two previously competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro.
At his Olympic debut, Bentz earned a gold medal as a part of the 4 x 200m freestyle relay. This time, he's qualified for the 200m butterfly.
Litherland was a 2019 silver medalist at the World Championships. He qualified for the 400m individual medley.
Brooks Curry will compete in the games for the first time. He placed 4th at the trials in the 100m freestyle securing an automatic spot for the 4 x 100m freestyle relay. The 20-year-old swimmer from Dunywood recently completed his sophomore season at Louisiana State University.
Additionally, Gia Pergolini a rising senior at St. Francis High School in Milton will compete in the Paralympic Games in August. She currently holds the World Record in the 100m backstroke. She will compete in that event, and more to be determined in the coming weeks.
The 2021 Olympic swimming competition is set to start on the evening of July 24 and will continue through the evening of July 31.
