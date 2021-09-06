DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dekalb County Police are investigating an early morning quadruple shooting outside a Flat Shoals Road gas station.
Around 1 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a person shot call at the Shell Gas station located at 2560 Flat Shoals Road near I-20. When officers arrived, they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police determined the shooting was the result of an altercation that escalated to gunfire. The victims were transported to a nearby hospital. One man was in critical condition, the others suffered non-life threatening injuries.
No word yet on the identity of the shooter or person-of-interest. Police expect to obtain more details once they are able to question the victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.