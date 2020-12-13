Cherokee County made the decision Saturday to discontinue in-person at four schools until January following surges in COVID-19 cases.
Three high schools and one elementary school will be ceasing in-person learning until January 6 following a recent surge of coronavirus infections among students and staff. Letters were sent to parents with students attending Woodstock High School, Sequoyah High School, River Ridge High School, and Arnold Mill Elementary School detailing the shift to online learning starting Monday.
Final exams will also transition online during this time. Schools will begin their holiday breaks on December 21, with plans to reopen for in-person instruction on January 6.
Extracurricular athletic activities will continue with additional precautions being taken, but administrations reserve the right to cancel activities at any time should the need arise.
In a tweet, Woodstock High School discussed the temporary closure and online learning plan:
WHS is temporarily closing in-person learning. In-person students will learn from home on Mon 12/14 with classwork provided through Canvas. In-person students will take their final exams at home online as scheduled Tues 12/15 through Fri 12/18. Check Canvas on Mon for specifics. https://t.co/Oq7iVlzml5— Woodstock HS CTAE (@WoodstockCTAE) December 13, 2020
Further details on each of the four school closures can be found on the school district's website at https://www.cherokeek12.net/.
