OCONEE COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—Oconee County sheriff investigators updated the public on a shooting that killed a store clerk four months ago.
Police said someone shot and killed Elijah Wood in March while he was working his job at the RaceTrac on Hwy 441.
Investigators said Wood was well-loved by his family, friends, and the people he served daily at the RaceTrac.
Deputies remain focused on the case, and they are working with other police agencies to help solve this senseless murder, officials said.
On Monday, investigators released surveillance video captured moments before the murder. The newly released video shows the suspect walking in a slower motion.
A sheriff spokesperson noted detectives understand the frustrations Wood’s family members and friends may have as the case continues to remain unresolved.
“Many private citizens have taken a crack at solving this crime, and we understand their desire to catch this cold-blooded killer as it is our primary goal as well. Only a small fragment of evidence has been released to the public, and it is from this evidence that many well–meaning private citizen investigators are drawing their conclusions,” according to the Facebook post.
A sheriff spokesperson wanted to address a possible misconception the public may have regarding the investigation.
“At no time has the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office intentionally released modified/enhanced pictures or videos in an effort to mislead the public. Outside of zooming and cropping certain pictures, all pictures and videos have been released in the form in which they were originally received. If a photo or video has been modified/enhanced, we will and have disclosed that information.”
Earlier this month, deputies announced the reward for information in the case increased to $50,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call (706) 769 3945.
