GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Threats against Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee were reportedly made Monday morning on social media and four students are facing both disciplinary and criminal charges, according to a letters sent to Peachtree families.
The first letter said they received several calls from parents about a photo, which included a weapon, that was supposedly taken at the school.
According to the letter, the flooring in the photo was not a direct match to any in their building.
The second letter said that the school learned of a second post and they were able to identify approximately 4 students who were involved in the posting of the second threat. The letter says the students found the image online and tagged the school with the intent to "create chaos."
The letter also said that the actions of the students is being taken seriously and they will face both disciplinary and criminal charges for their behavior.
It does not appear that school was seriously disrupted by the posts.
Read the letters below:
FIRST LETTER
Dear Peachtree Ridge High School Families:
I am writing to share with you that we are aware that a possible threat toward our school was made on social media this morning. We have received several calls from parents and I wanted to assure you that we, along with the police, are actively investigating this matter. Although the post indicated the photo which included a weapon was taken at our school, the flooring in the photo is not a direct match to any in our building. That said, we are taking this seriously and continue to investigate and talk to students.
I understand how unsettling this type of situation can be for our students and families. Please know that at this time, we have not found anything to substantiate the threat. School administration has visited every classroom and additional School Resource Officers are on campus as a precaution and to provide support for our school during the investigation.
I wanted to reach out to inform you about this situation as you or your student may hear about it on social media or through the rumor mill. We felt it prudent to be proactive in our response and in our communication to you on this matter. As you know, providing our students with a safe school community is a priority at Peachtree Ridge. I know this is a priority we all share. I thank our parents and students who reached out to us about this matter. As always, I thank you for your continued support of our school and students!
Sincerely,
Jadd Jarusinski, Principal
SECOND LETTER
Dear Peachtree Ridge High School Families,
I would like to update you on events at our school this morning. As I shared with you earlier, we have been investigating a possible threat to our school that was made on social media. Since my earlier communication, another post was made that was similar to the first post in terms of a weapon and a reference to our school. As we had a considerable amount of resources focused on the first post, we were able to quickly learn of the second post. Our investigation allowed us to identify approximately four students who were involved in the posting of this second threat. We have confirmed that they found the image online and tagged our school with the intent to “create chaos.”
I know this has been a very unsettling morning for our Peachtree Ridge community. I am disturbed that students from our school would act in a manner to disrupt school and create chaos for our students and families. Please know that we are taking the actions of these students very seriously and they will face both disciplinary and criminal charges for their behavior. We continue to investigate connections between this and the first threat that was reported. We are continuing with our school day and will continue to have an additional police presence on school as a precaution and to reassure our students and staff. I will continue to update you throughout the day.
Sincerely,
Jadd Jarusinski, Principal
