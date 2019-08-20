ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Four female students were shot on the campus of Clark Atlanta University with less than 24-hours left before the start of Fall classes.
Police said two of the students are enrolled in Spelman College and two are enrolled in Clark Atlanta University. Their identities have not been released.
Atlanta Police reported the students were shot in front of the Robert W. Woodruff Library located near the intersection of Beckwith Street and James P. Brawley Drive SW around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to Atlanta Police, a large group of people were partying before the start of the semester and the suspect or suspects were believed to be a part of the group. Police believe that two groups targeted each other.
The victims were caught in the crossfire. All were transported to an area hospital and are expected to survive.
APD canvassed the area for witnesses and are reviewing surveillance video but do not have any suspects in custody.
Classes begin at the university on August 21.
