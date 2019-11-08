HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Students at Locust Grove High School in Henry County were kept inside of their classrooms about 15 minutes after school started.
“They had emailed our teacher and they just told us to stay in the room,” said 16-year-old DeQuavius Warren. “We didn’t know what was going on. I thought it was just like a fight or something.”
Four girls had ingested a liquid substance around 8:30. A chief with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said it was most likely the party drug GHB.
“Our understanding is that they all started experiencing very similar symptoms,” said Henry County Schools District Spokesperson JD Hardin. “Someone indicated it may have been along the lines of like a seizure-type symptom.”
A 17-year-old, a 15-year-old, and two 14-year-olds were taken to local hospitals. When parents heard news of what happened, they swarmed the school to check their kids out early.
“It was time to get out of work and come get him,” said parent Carlos Warren. “If you got a school on lock down, that’s something serious.”
“They’re not learning anything today anyway with all this going on so,” said another parent.
A 15-year-old girl was arrested for supplying the substance. She’s been charged with possession of GHB, possession with intent to distribute GHB, reckless conduct and disruption of a public school.
CBS46 was told all the girls are friends.
