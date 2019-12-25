ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A tragic accident involving a fire engine and an all-terrain vehicle left one person dead on Christmas Day.
According to officials, the fire engine was headed to a house fire when it slammed into an all-terrain vehicle near Dill Avenue and Hartford Avenue in Atlanta.
First responders attempted life saving measures, but unfortunately the driver of the ATV was pronounced dead on the scene.
After further investigation, officials told CBS46 that the driver of the four-wheeler was traveling East on Dill Ave when he attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him in which he collided with the fire engine that was traveling westbound.
Police said the driver was not wearing a safety helmet.
Officials have not released the identity of the victim at this time.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
