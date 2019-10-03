DEKALB COUNTY (CBS46)--DeKalb police are investigating a shooting that left a four-year-old girl injured overnight on Thursday.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Eastwyck Road, just before 3 a.m.
According to police, someone fired multiple rounds outside of the apartment, and the child was shot in her foot. The child was later rushed to an area hospital in an un-known condition.
DeKalb police have not made an arrest, and they are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
