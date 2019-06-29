ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- There are several events in the metro-Atlanta area to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Celebrate Independence Day at the following locations:
ATLANTA: Fireworks in the Fourth Ward will start at 5 p.m. in Fourth Ward Historic Park
SANDY SPRINGS: Stars and Stripes Celebration 2019 will start at 7:30 p.m. in Concourse Corporate Center lawn
STONE MOUNTAIN: Fantastic Fourth Celebration will start at 9:30 p.m. in Stone Mountain Park
DOWNTOWN ATLANTA: Fourth of July Celebration in Centennial Olympic Park will start at 9:45 p.m.
ACWORTH: July Fourth Concert and Fireworks will start at 5:30 p.m.
SUGAR HILL: Sparks in the Park in E.E. Robinson Park will start at 6:30 p.m.
CHAMBLEE: Fourth of July Celebration in Keswick Park will start at 5 p.m.
