ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you are still in need of your COVID-19 vaccine, the Fox Theatre will make it simple, and fun, to get your shot.

The free community event will offer a COVID-19 shot, live entertainment, and even a chance to win some prizes.

The event is Friday, June 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the Fox Theatre.

The headliner at Friday's event is six-time Grammy nominee Ashanti Ford, known as the "Mad Violinist." 

“We are hoping that this free event provides a more convenient and familiar setting for those still looking to get vaccinated," said Allan Vella, president and CEO of the Fox Theatre.

Parking is free for the first 50 people in the yellow lot adjacent to the theatre and pre-registration is available at fultonvax.coreresponse.org. 

Those who have had their first dose of vaccine elsewhere, are welcome to get their second shot at the Fox as long as they provide their vaccination card that shows proof of Pfizer vaccination, and it is at least  21 days since their first shot.

This Friday also marks a "National Day of Action" from the National Association of Broadcasters. It is a day where several stations, including CBS46, will take part in providing resources and education to our communities about the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

You can get involved on social media by using the hashtag #WeCanDoThis.

