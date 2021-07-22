ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Fox Theatre hasn't seen a crowd since spring 2020. The iconic venue, like many other entertainment hot spots across the country, closed its doors during the brunt of the pandemic.
"We've been closed for about 16 months," said President and CEO of the Fox Theatre, Allan Vella. "The last show was March 12th."
The long silence in the venue will be interrupted Sunday when it shows The Wizard of Oz, the movie.
"It feels fantastic to be back," said Vella. "The line in the sand kept moving. We weren't really sure how long we'd be closed when all this began."
The Fox staff will be wearing masks and there are new cleaning protocols in place. Transactions and ticket check-ins will also be digital.
Also returning to the Fox, Broadway!
"Broadway in Atlanta is back Aug. 22 with five weeks of Hamilton. So what better way to bring us back to the Fox with the mega hit Hamilton," said Russ Belin, Vice President of the Southeast region for Broadway Across America.
In the months to come, you can also catch Fiddler on the Roof, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Disney's Frozen, to name a few.
"Looking at industries, no one was really hit harder than live entertainment," said Belin. "Now as we've seen the vaccination rate rise and really seeing the CDC and everyone giving us that clearance, now just a month away, the excitement has built within our team and the community."
For information on Broadway shows in Atlanta, visit: https://atlanta.broadway.com/
For information on all shows at The Fox Theatre, visit: https://www.foxtheatre.org/events?utm_source=search&utm_medium=pacdigital&utm_campaign=EvergreenSearch2021&gclsrc=aw.ds&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIsfu177P38QIVDmpvBB1OngW4EAAYASAAEgJ2-fD_BwE
